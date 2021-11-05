Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 735,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,849 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.51% of Anaplan worth $39,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Anaplan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Anaplan by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Anaplan by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Anaplan by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after buying an additional 8,242 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $65.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.55. Anaplan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $86.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.71 and a beta of 1.88.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The firm had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $666,349.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,945.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $15,023,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 508,748 shares of company stock valued at $33,157,845. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLAN shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Anaplan from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Anaplan from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Anaplan from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.96.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

