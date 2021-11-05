Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,844 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $41,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in EnerSys by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in EnerSys by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EnerSys by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in EnerSys by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 32,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 2nd quarter worth $782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

In other EnerSys news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $379,668.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,981.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $603,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,015,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

NYSE:ENS opened at $83.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44. EnerSys has a one year low of $72.02 and a one year high of $104.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.36.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $814.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.10 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 15.59%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.