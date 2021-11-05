Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 892,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,586 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $40,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 449.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

G has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of G stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $52.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $988.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.21 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

