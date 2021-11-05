CheesecakeSwap Token (CCAKE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $116.00

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 5th. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. CheesecakeSwap Token has a market cap of $656,317.81 and approximately $116.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CheesecakeSwap Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00083606 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00082285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00102846 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,424.20 or 0.07246809 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,842.86 or 0.99660240 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00022767 BTC.

About CheesecakeSwap Token

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 5,482,522 coins and its circulating supply is 5,299,464 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CheesecakeSwap Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CheesecakeSwap Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CheesecakeSwap Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CheesecakeSwap Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CheesecakeSwap Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.