Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.71 EPS

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 5,321.74% and a net margin of 112.46%.

CHK traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,104,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,160. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $69.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.17%.

CHK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Capital One Financial raised Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

