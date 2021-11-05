Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 70.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,352 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Chewy by 1,276.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 945.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 616.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $79.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.50. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.81 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,981.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHWY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.10.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

