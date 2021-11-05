China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Eastern is involved in the Transportation Industry, and is the primary air carrier serving Shanghai, China’s eastern gateway. “

Get China Eastern Airlines alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of China Eastern Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

China Eastern Airlines stock opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.32. China Eastern Airlines has a 1 year low of $17.37 and a 1 year high of $26.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.42.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. Research analysts expect that China Eastern Airlines will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in China Eastern Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in China Eastern Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in China Eastern Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $564,000. 0.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Eastern Airlines (CEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.