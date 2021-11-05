Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 5.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CHP.UN. National Bankshares increased their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.25 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$14.50 price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.25 to C$15.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.41.

CHP.UN stock remained flat at $C$15.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 350.23, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of C$4.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.60. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 52 week low of C$12.51 and a 52 week high of C$15.31.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

