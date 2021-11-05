CIBC Cuts Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$125.00

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at CIBC from C$190.00 to C$125.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating and set a C$102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$115.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$145.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$124.43.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

LSPD stock traded up C$1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$90.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,880,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of C$49.33 and a 1 year high of C$165.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -53.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$132.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$109.18.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.