CIBC Raises Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$30.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target boosted by research analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial raised Paramount Resources to an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$23.18.

Shares of TSE POU traded up C$0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$23.52. The stock had a trading volume of 187,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,226. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of C$2.45 and a 1-year high of C$23.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.06.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$274.75 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,960.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$273,267.06.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

