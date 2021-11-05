CIBC Trims Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Target Price to C$16.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at CIBC from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.14% from the stock’s previous close.

MRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Martinrea International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective (down previously from C$17.00) on shares of Martinrea International in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martinrea International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.93.

Martinrea International stock traded down C$1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$10.38. 2,214,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,858. Martinrea International has a fifty-two week low of C$10.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$834.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.68.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$884.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$960.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Martinrea International will post 2.1900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

