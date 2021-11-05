Citadel Advisors LLC Has $44.92 Million Stock Position in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,995,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,022 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 5.22% of Annexon worth $44,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANNX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Annexon by 484.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annexon in the second quarter worth $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annexon in the first quarter worth $154,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Annexon during the first quarter worth $209,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANNX opened at $16.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.97. Annexon, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.78 and a 1-year high of $38.01. The company has a market cap of $629.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.42.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.13). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Annexon, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Love sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $165,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ted Yednock sold 16,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $323,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,190 shares of company stock valued at $559,210 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Annexon in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Annexon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

