Citigroup Boosts ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target to $116.00

ITT (NYSE:ITT) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.34% from the stock’s previous close.

ITT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Get ITT alerts:

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $100.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.39. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $102.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.60.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ITT will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $185,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in ITT by 262.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ITT by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,569,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in ITT during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.