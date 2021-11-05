Citigroup Cuts Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $80.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WDC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $55.04 on Monday. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.95.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 1,932.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,407,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $360,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141,587 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Western Digital by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,317,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $300,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,365 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,533,000. Amundi bought a new position in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,324,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,148,920 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $437,619,000 after purchasing an additional 524,468 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

