Citigroup Reiterates Neutral Rating for JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF)

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JCDecaux has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of JCDXF remained flat at $$25.71 during midday trading on Friday. JCDecaux has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.23.

JCDecaux SA engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

