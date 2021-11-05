City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) CAO Sells $40,720.00 in Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $80.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.44. City Holding has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $88.49.

Get City alerts:

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.23. City had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 36.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that City Holding will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of City by 9.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,271,000 after buying an additional 56,874 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of City by 1.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 559,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,111,000 after buying an additional 10,151 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of City by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 318,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,943,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of City by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,999,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in City by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. 65.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Company Profile

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.