Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Receives $21.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

CLZNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clariant in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Clariant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.40 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clariant in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Clariant in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of CLZNY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 787. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.99. Clariant has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals; Catalysis; Natural Resources; Plastics and Coatings; and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment comprises the industrial and consumer specialties business unit (BU), food additives as well as the industrial biotechnology business.

