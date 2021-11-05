Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Clearwater Paper,a standalone company,produces pulp and paperboard at six facilities across the country namely Lewiston, Idaho; Las Vegas, Nev.; Elwood, Ill.; and near McGehee, Ark. The company manufactures quality paperboard, consumer tissue, and wood products.It has direct access to the public capital markets .The company is a premier supplier of private label tissue to major retail grocery chains, and also produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Clearwater Paper from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

CLW traded down $2.35 on Thursday, reaching $39.09. The stock had a trading volume of 142,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,555. The company has a market capitalization of $652.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.59 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.81 and a 200-day moving average of $32.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Clearwater Paper has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3,040.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 19.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 109,975.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Clearwater Paper in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Clearwater Paper in the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

