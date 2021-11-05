Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Short Interest Up 19.5% in October

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the September 30th total of 10,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $900,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 841,790 shares of company stock worth $113,913,543 in the last three months. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quilter Plc grew its stake in Cloudflare by 60.0% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at about $855,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 3.4% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 54.1% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.70.

NYSE:NET opened at $201.09 on Friday. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $56.26 and a 1 year high of $202.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -446.86 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.84.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

