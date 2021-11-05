Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Short Interest Up 19.5% in October

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the September 30th total of 10,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $900,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 841,790 shares of company stock worth $113,913,543 in the last three months. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quilter Plc grew its stake in Cloudflare by 60.0% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at about $855,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 3.4% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 54.1% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:NET opened at $201.09 on Friday. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $56.26 and a 1 year high of $202.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -446.86 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.84.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Cloudflare Company Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
Featured Article: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.