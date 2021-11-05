CLS (LON:CLI) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

CLS (LON:CLI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.63% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of CLS in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of CLI opened at GBX 222 ($2.90) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 230.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 241.35. CLS has a twelve month low of GBX 192.80 ($2.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 269.21 ($3.52). The stock has a market cap of £904.42 million and a PE ratio of 13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.48.

In related news, insider Fredrik Widlund acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 233 ($3.04) per share, for a total transaction of £46,600 ($60,883.20).

About CLS

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

