CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Position Raised by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 184,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up 13.1% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $39,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in CME Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,773,000 after purchasing an additional 536,415 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,414,000. Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 21,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.36.

CME Group stock opened at $223.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.26 and its 200-day moving average is $207.72. The company has a market cap of $80.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.30 and a 12 month high of $230.89.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $201,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,447 shares of company stock worth $2,528,885. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

