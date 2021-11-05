Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Stock Holdings Decreased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $321,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.1% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 30,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 9.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 191,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 16,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2,769.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 27,690 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Shares of UTF opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.48. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $29.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.