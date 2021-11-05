Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Announces Earnings Results

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.90, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 70.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Colliers International Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.55. The company had a trading volume of 66,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,489. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.56. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $150.64.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

