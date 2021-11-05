Color Platform (CLR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $104.00

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Color Platform has a market cap of $544,289.49 and approximately $104.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 195% higher against the US dollar. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

