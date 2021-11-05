Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $106.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Comfort Systems USA, Inc. is a national provider of comprehensive heating, ventilation and air conditioning installation, maintenance, repair and replacement services. The Company operates primarily in the commercial and industrial HVAC markets, and perform most of their services within manufacturing plants, office buildings, retail centers, apartment complexes, and healthcare, education and government facilities. Comfort Systems USA merged with the best regional experts, and now provides nationwide reach through 36 subsidiary companies that are prepared to build, service or retrofit any mechanical, HVAC or electrical system. Whether the project is Design-Build or Plan and Spec, Comfort Systems USA can help from the design phase to construction with qualified professionals, quality products and an experienced contractor team. “

NYSE FIX opened at $94.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Comfort Systems USA has a 12-month low of $46.54 and a 12-month high of $96.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 12.83%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 32,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total value of $3,045,683.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $913,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,928 shares of company stock worth $5,874,157 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 465,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,227,000 after acquiring an additional 269,930 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 453,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,366,000 after acquiring an additional 263,460 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,688,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1,153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,034,000 after buying an additional 206,886 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 253,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,626,000 after buying an additional 127,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

