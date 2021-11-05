Compugen (CGEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CGEN stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.73 million, a P/E ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.13. Compugen has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16.

Get Compugen alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Compugen stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,789,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,025 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.62% of Compugen worth $14,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 53.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.