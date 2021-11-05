CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA’s (CMPUY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CMPUY remained flat at $$85.00 on Friday. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.44.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

