Comstock Resources, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Comstock Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.07. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CRK. TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist lifted their price target on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comstock Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.84.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average is $6.99. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Comstock Resources by 262.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Comstock Resources by 440.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

