CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) VP Sells $2,156,840.00 in Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $2,156,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CNMD traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.34. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.35 and a fifty-two week high of $155.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.95, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.55.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. CONMED had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $248.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Several analysts have commented on CNMD shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in CONMED during the third quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in CONMED during the third quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CONMED during the second quarter worth $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in CONMED during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in CONMED by 275.5% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

