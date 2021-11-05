ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.65.

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,688,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,740,909,000 after purchasing an additional 675,979 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,250,693,000 after acquiring an additional 16,936,808 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,415,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,555 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,916,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,269,767,000 after acquiring an additional 623,791 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,066,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $2.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,985,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,385,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.97 and its 200 day moving average is $60.26. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -189.69%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

