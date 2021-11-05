Context Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 150,557 KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000. Context Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of KINS Technology Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in shares of KINS Technology Group by 411.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 230,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 185,231 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KINS Technology Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 36,855 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KINS Technology Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 192,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in KINS Technology Group by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 63,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in KINS Technology Group by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. 61.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KINZ stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 511 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,014. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

