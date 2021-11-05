Context Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,660 iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,624,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,055,293,000 after purchasing an additional 934,167 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,987,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,012,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,519 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,858,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,165,000 after purchasing an additional 214,007 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,212,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,544,000 after purchasing an additional 188,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,006,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,050,000 after purchasing an additional 373,776 shares during the last quarter.

EWJ stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $70.10. The company had a trading volume of 178,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,472,501. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $61.06 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.77.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

