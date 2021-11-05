Context Capital Management LLC Invests $2.35 Million in Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units (NASDAQ:GPCOU)

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units (NASDAQ:GPCOU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 233,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units in the second quarter worth $4,028,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units in the second quarter worth $4,028,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units in the second quarter worth $3,525,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units in the second quarter worth $2,518,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units in the second quarter worth $2,012,000.

Get Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units alerts:

Shares of GPCOU remained flat at $$10.52 during trading hours on Friday. Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.42.

Golden Path Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPCOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units (NASDAQ:GPCOU).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.