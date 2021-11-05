Context Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Context Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,000 shares during the quarter. Context Capital Management LLC owned 0.92% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,525,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,573,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

KVSA traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.98. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,990. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.97.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

