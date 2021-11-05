Context Capital Management LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,293,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter valued at $2,000,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter valued at $5,050,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the second quarter worth $1,010,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the second quarter worth $4,259,000.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV alerts:

DNAD stock remained flat at $$9.95 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,391. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target business operating in the biotechnology industry and within the immunology subsector.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.