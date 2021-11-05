Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Continental Resources has a payout ratio of 13.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Continental Resources to earn $5.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $44.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 3.13. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average of $37.90.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Continental Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.88.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

