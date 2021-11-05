Continuum Advisory LLC Acquires 1,038 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,831,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,049,000 after purchasing an additional 730,744 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,746,000 after purchasing an additional 86,739 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,450,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,444,000 after purchasing an additional 66,741 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,857,000 after purchasing an additional 65,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,031.0% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 69,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after acquiring an additional 63,471 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.33. 317,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.90.

