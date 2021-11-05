Continuum Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 44,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 9,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 55,501 shares during the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

XOM traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.00. 287,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,726,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.34, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.29. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $32.62 and a 1-year high of $66.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,054.55%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

