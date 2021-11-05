Continuum Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 84.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $2,116,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $98,950,000. Ossiam boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 74,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 253,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.50. 157,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,283,647. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.21. The company has a market cap of $506.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

