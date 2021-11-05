Continuum Advisory LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 74.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,492,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,128,000 after buying an additional 857,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,707 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,261,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,266,000 after purchasing an additional 235,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,041,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338,202 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.85. The company had a trading volume of 121,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,769,702. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $147.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $493,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $96,294.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 669,414 shares of company stock valued at $95,509,460 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Erste Group raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

