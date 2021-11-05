Continuum Advisory LLC Has $5.74 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 156,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,286 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 57,865 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 210.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 65,100 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 275,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $431,000.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $37.84. 17,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,627. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $38.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.16.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

