Continuum Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $1,942,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 123,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 547,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,720,000 after buying an additional 23,570 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,732,000 after buying an additional 35,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTIP stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.20. The stock had a trading volume of 13,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,061. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $52.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.874 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

See Also: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.