Continuum Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Continuum Advisory LLC cut its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,336 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 14.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 45.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,501,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,417 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 44.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,001,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,688 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 14.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,651,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,011,000 after purchasing an additional 851,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 7.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,755,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,529,000 after purchasing an additional 181,785 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GLDM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.88. 6,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,928. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.94. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $19.48.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.