Contrasting AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) & Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR)

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) and Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.3% of AFC Gamma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of Forestar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.1% of AFC Gamma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Forestar Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AFC Gamma and Forestar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AFC Gamma N/A N/A N/A Forestar Group 7.20% 11.38% 5.61%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AFC Gamma and Forestar Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AFC Gamma $5.25 million 74.01 $4.31 million N/A N/A Forestar Group $931.80 million 1.11 $60.80 million $1.21 17.20

Forestar Group has higher revenue and earnings than AFC Gamma.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for AFC Gamma and Forestar Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AFC Gamma 0 2 5 0 2.71 Forestar Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

AFC Gamma currently has a consensus target price of $26.62, suggesting a potential upside of 12.59%. Forestar Group has a consensus target price of $29.67, suggesting a potential upside of 42.56%. Given Forestar Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Forestar Group is more favorable than AFC Gamma.

Summary

Forestar Group beats AFC Gamma on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc. is a residential lot development company, which engages in the acquisition of entitled real estate properties. It also develops finished residential lots for sale to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

