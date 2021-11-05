Contrasting Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) and Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)

Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) and Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Beach Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Iberdrola pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Iberdrola pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Beach Energy and Iberdrola, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beach Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Iberdrola 0 5 9 0 2.64

Iberdrola has a consensus target price of $48.68, indicating a potential upside of 2.92%. Given Iberdrola’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Iberdrola is more favorable than Beach Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Beach Energy has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iberdrola has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beach Energy and Iberdrola’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beach Energy $1.17 billion 2.10 $236.49 million N/A N/A Iberdrola $37.86 billion 1.99 $4.12 billion $2.51 18.84

Iberdrola has higher revenue and earnings than Beach Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Beach Energy and Iberdrola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beach Energy N/A N/A N/A Iberdrola 9.04% 6.91% 2.72%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Iberdrola shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Iberdrola beats Beach Energy on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beach Energy

Beach Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through following business segments: Cooper Basin, Other Australia, and International. The Cooper Basin segment represents oil and gas sales from Australian production. The Other Australia segment includes the Group’s interest in all on-shore and off-shore production and exploration tenements within Australia. The International segment consists of the Group’s interests in all areas outside Australia. The company was founded by Reg Sprigg in 1961 and is headquartered in Adelaide, Australia.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil. The Liberalized business includes wholesale and retail of electricity in Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Mexico and Continental Europe. The Renewables business involves the generation of electricity from renewable energy sources worldwide. The Other Businesses segment consists of group’s supply and gas storage up to the moment of sale and other non-energy businesses. The company was founded by Juan de Urrutia in 1901 and is headquartered in Bilbao, Spain.

