Contrasting Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) and Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) and Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Insulet and Pulse Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insulet -3.06% 0.21% 0.06% Pulse Biosciences N/A -176.94% -95.47%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Insulet and Pulse Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insulet 0 6 7 0 2.54 Pulse Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

Insulet presently has a consensus target price of $298.25, suggesting a potential downside of 3.17%. Pulse Biosciences has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.39%. Given Pulse Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pulse Biosciences is more favorable than Insulet.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.1% of Pulse Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Insulet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.7% of Pulse Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Insulet has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pulse Biosciences has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Insulet and Pulse Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insulet $904.40 million 23.46 $6.80 million $0.10 3,080.00 Pulse Biosciences N/A N/A -$49.85 million ($2.14) -10.93

Insulet has higher revenue and earnings than Pulse Biosciences. Pulse Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Insulet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pulse Biosciences beats Insulet on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals. The company was founded by John L. Brooks III and John T. Garibotto in July 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling. The NPES provides local tumor control and initiates an adaptive immune response with a vaccine-like effect by inducing immunogenic apoptosis of the cells. The company was founded on May 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

