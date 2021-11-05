Contrasting Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) & Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) and Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Bonanza Creek Energy has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penn Virginia has a beta of 3.54, indicating that its stock price is 254% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bonanza Creek Energy and Penn Virginia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonanza Creek Energy 15.71% 7.30% 5.72% Penn Virginia -111.38% 27.25% 9.54%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bonanza Creek Energy and Penn Virginia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonanza Creek Energy $218.09 million 0.00 $103.53 million $4.95 N/A Penn Virginia $273.27 million 4.07 -$310.56 million $5.71 5.15

Bonanza Creek Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Penn Virginia. Bonanza Creek Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Penn Virginia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bonanza Creek Energy and Penn Virginia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonanza Creek Energy 0 0 4 0 3.00 Penn Virginia 0 1 3 0 2.75

Bonanza Creek Energy presently has a consensus target price of $63.50, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Penn Virginia has a consensus target price of $42.67, indicating a potential upside of 45.12%. Given Bonanza Creek Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bonanza Creek Energy is more favorable than Penn Virginia.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.9% of Penn Virginia shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Bonanza Creek Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Penn Virginia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bonanza Creek Energy beats Penn Virginia on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

