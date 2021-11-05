Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Receives $26.30 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.30.
VLRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $24.40 to $27.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.
VLRS stock traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $18.04. The company had a trading volume of 77,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,171. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 2.58.
About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.
Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.