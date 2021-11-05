ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CNVVY. Royal Bank of Canada cut ConvaTec Group from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut ConvaTec Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:CNVVY opened at $11.13 on Monday. ConvaTec Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2277 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

