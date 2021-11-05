Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a C$5.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CMMC. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Copper Mountain Mining presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.06.

TSE:CMMC opened at C$3.67 on Monday. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.13 and a 12 month high of C$5.07. The stock has a market cap of C$770.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.39.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

